Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

IMGN opened at $4.63 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.