Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $90,000 in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Proterra by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Proterra by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTRA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.88 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

