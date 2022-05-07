Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $137,000 Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVZ opened at $4.16 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $558.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,808.83% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

