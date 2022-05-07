Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veru by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.22 million, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of -0.57. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.