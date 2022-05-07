Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other IronNet news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

