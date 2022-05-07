Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1,049.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 290,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,271,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

