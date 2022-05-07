Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $124,000 Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,118,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

