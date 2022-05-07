Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $18,621,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 781,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 916.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 610,739 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

