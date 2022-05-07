Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

FNV stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $150.54. 720,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

