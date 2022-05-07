Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.
FNV stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $150.54. 720,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.