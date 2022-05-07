Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.44

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 3665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

