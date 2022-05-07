Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,563,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $20,583,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

