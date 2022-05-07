FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,863,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 385,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

