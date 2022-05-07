FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,966 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.