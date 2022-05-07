FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,064,000 after buying an additional 2,569,437 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $181,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 503,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 853,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

