FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.29. 7,779,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

