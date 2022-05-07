FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.74 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.