FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,220,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $29,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,902,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

