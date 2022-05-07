FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $575,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,166,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,322. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
