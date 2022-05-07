FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $675,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

