FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,237,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

