FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,065 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.09. 10,110,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.