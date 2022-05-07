Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $26.84. 4,926,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontdoor has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

A number of analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

