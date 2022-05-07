Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FTDR traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 4,926,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

