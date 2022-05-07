Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,981,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 216,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 2,407,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.