FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.04. 1,079,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,688. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

