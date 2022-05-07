FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading Down 2.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 46,462 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.