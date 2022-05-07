fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush cut their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

FUBO stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 35,984,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

