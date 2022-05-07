fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 35,984,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,342,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

