Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

