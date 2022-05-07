Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,760 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Verint Systems worth $38,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 349,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.