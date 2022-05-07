Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,932,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,578,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 838,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,441. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

