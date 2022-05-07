Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.27% of Stewart Information Services worth $48,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 184,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

