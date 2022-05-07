Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $52.90 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,693 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,738. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

