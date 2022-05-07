Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $62.58 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $62,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 115,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESGR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.96. 30,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.99. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

