Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $65.45 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.21% of Brookline Bancorp worth $65,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL remained flat at $$14.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 330,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,630. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

