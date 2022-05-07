Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.84% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $30,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 242,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 2,121,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,708. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of 231.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.