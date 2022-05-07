Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of Glatfelter worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after buying an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 645.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 418,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently -22.86%.

Glatfelter Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.