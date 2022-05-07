Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,598 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $37,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. 580,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $938.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

