Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.50% of Tenneco worth $60,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tenneco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,911,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.76). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.