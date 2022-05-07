Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756,409 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $43,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,172,000 after acquiring an additional 204,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,797. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

