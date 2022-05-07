Function X Price Tops $0.41 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $167.63 million and $1.46 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

