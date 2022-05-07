Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Funko updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Funko stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 5,486,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $45,075.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Funko by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

