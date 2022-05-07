FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 16,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.29. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

