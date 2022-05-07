Fyooz Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Fyooz has a market cap of $86,067.91 and approximately $24,015.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

