G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 934,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

