Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

