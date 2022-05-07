GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $7.71 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $77,908.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00267816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015038 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,597,954 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.