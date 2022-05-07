GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Down 30.5% This Week

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $109,511.38 and $35,004.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

