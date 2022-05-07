Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 1,777,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,249. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

