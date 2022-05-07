Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Workday by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 81,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $189.46 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.56 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

